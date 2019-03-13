|
Thomas E. Shannon Age 91. Beloved husband of Esther nee Gerzen. Loving Father of Ellyn (James) Lynch, Thomas (Cathy), Paula (Robert) Vranicar, Patrick (Peg), Matt (Michele) and the late Joni. Grandfather of 15 Great Grandfather of 11. Veteran of the US Navy. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 A.M. at St. John of the Cross 5005 Wolf Road Willow Springs. Visitation Wednesday 3 till 8 P.M. at the Hickey Memorial Chapel 2429 W. 127th Blue Island Cremation Private 708-388-1636 For more information and online registration www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-385-4478.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019