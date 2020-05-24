Thomas E. Sullivan III
1942 - 2020
Thomas E. Sullivan III, age 77, of Crystal Lake, IL born on July 9, 1942 in Evanston, IL to the late Virginia (nee Campbell) and Thomas E. Sullivan, Jr., passed away on May 7, 2020 in Evanston, IL. Tom is survived by his wife, Mary (nee Patton); brothers, Lawrence M. (Sabina), Bryan (Joanna), and Stephen P. (Marie) Sullivan; and his many nieces and nephews. During his working career, Tom was a sales representative for numerous toy companies. He will also be remembered for his passion for antique and pottery collecting, dogs, and spoiling his nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers, www.tunnel2towers.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate. To read the full obituary or to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
