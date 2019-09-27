|
Thomas Earl Fremgen. Died September 24, 2019. Beloved son of the late Earl and Marcella (nèe Ford) Fremgen. Loving husband of 56 years to Maureen (nèe McCullough). Adored father of Theresa Barnes, Laura (Karl) Eichler, Steven (Jennifer) Fremgen and Kathleen (James) Lanahan. Cherished grandfather of Brianna, Brandon, Nathan, Alyssa, Amber, Dylan, Kaleigh, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Jacob and Jordan and great-grandfather of Baileigh and Everly; fond brother of Mary Ann Fremgen; his sisters-in-law, Maxine Riley, Mary Ann (Kenneth) Workowski and his brothers-in-law, James (the late Penny) McCullough, and Michael (Margaret) McCullough. Many nieces, nephews, and friends. Master of Laws degree from John Marshall Law School in 1982. Attorney at McDonald's Corporation for 23 years, real estate broker, active member of local Antioch community – Lions Club of Antioch. Melvin Jones Fellow Humanitarian Award. Vis. 2-7 p.m. Sun., Sept. 29, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Serv. 9:15 a.m. Mon., Sept. 30, 2019 from the funeral home to St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St. Antioch, IL 60002. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com. In lieu of flowers, Lions Club of Antioch Foundation, LLC (P.O. Box 324 Antioch, IL 60002) or the Antioch Women's Club Educational Scholarships (P.O. Box 282 Antioch, IL 60002.)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019