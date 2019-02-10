|
Thomas Edward Driscoll, age 72, of Chicago passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. Loving husband of Alice, nee. Jaremek, and devoted father of John, age 14, and William, age 10. He was a successful real estate broker for over 30 years and active in the Agassiz School. Family and friends will meet Saturday February 16th at St. Josaphat Church 2306 N Southport Chicago for memorial visitation from 10:00 am until time of mass at 12:00 Noon. Internment at Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of his family for John and William's education are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019