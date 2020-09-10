1/
Thomas Edward Janotta
{ "" }
Thomas Edward Janotta, age 60, of Bangor, Maine, formerly of Palos Park, Illinois. Cherished son of Lois and the late Edward Janotta. Loving brother of Kathleen (Chris) Miller and Peggy (John) Collins. Beloved adoptive father of Taylor Annis and grandfather of Bentley and Elliana. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Tom worked for many years in the printing industry. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 13th 4-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral and burial services private. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Memories & Condolences

September 9, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Tommy. Mrs. J, Kathy and Peggy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jim & Judy Shortall
Friend
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am so sorry, my prayers and thoughts are with you and family.
Pat Sieck Family
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
September 9, 2020
David Janotta
Family
September 9, 2020
David Janotta
Family
September 9, 2020
David Janotta
Family
September 9, 2020
David Janotta
Family
September 9, 2020
Tom and Dad Edward.
David Janotta
Family
September 9, 2020
Tom
David Janotta
Family
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Janotta
Family
