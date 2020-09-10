Thomas Edward Janotta, age 60, of Bangor, Maine, formerly of Palos Park, Illinois. Cherished son of Lois and the late Edward Janotta. Loving brother of Kathleen (Chris) Miller and Peggy (John) Collins. Beloved adoptive father of Taylor Annis and grandfather of Bentley and Elliana. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Tom worked for many years in the printing industry. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 13th 4-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral and burial services private. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974 4410