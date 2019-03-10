Home

THOMAS EDWARD PAVLICK

age 57 of Lake Forest. At peace in Christ March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah Marie nee: Moloney. Loving father of Gavin (Leah), 1LT Stephan US Army (Catherine), Warren and Caitlin. Dear brother of Christine (Arthur) Scheidecker, Daniel, Cara (Michael) Hults and the late Albert. Devoted son of the late Albert and late Jacqueline (Glenicki) Pavlick. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 4:00-8:00 pm, funeral Saturday, March 16, 2019 9:30 am from SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to St. Patrick Church, Main Campus, 991 S. Waukegan Rd., Lake Forest mass 10:00 am. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Contributions to Catholic Charities appreciated. Info: 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
