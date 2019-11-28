|
Thomas Ernest Tourlas, 89, passed away on November 23, 2019. He was the proud father of William (Erica) and loving grandfather to Alexandra, Ariana and Annika. Tom was a loving, long-time partner to Marlene Furman and a beloved godfather to Mary Zouras. He is also survived by his sister Mary Arnos. He was an IHSA wrestling champ, honorably served and wrestled in the US Navy, graduated from the University of Illinois, where he also wrestled NCAA. He taught PE for 39 years at The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, coached numerous sports, and served as athletic director. He was an avid tennis player and talented potter. He is preceded in death by his parents Pagona and William, siblings Beatrice Perkins, Nick and Jane Gagomiros. He will be missed by many friends and family. "May His Memory Be Eternal". Visitation at the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd, Elmhurst, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral Monday, December 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 28, 2019