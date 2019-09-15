|
Thomas F Ables passed away August 26th. His family William, Cheryl, Helen, Kenneth will miss him deeply but are comforted that he has joined his loving partner in Heaven Joseph Lynch, his parents William and Mae Ables and his sister Diane. Tom will forever be in our hearts as the kind soul he was on earth and rejoiced as a freed soul in heaven with the ones he loves. Until we meet again Tom you were, are and will always be loved by anyone who has had the honor of knowing you and calling you family and friend. Until we meet again.
