McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Thomas F. Lowry III


1952 - 2020
Thomas F. Lowry III Obituary
Thomas F. Lowry III, 67, of Mundelein, IL passed into eternal life on January 1, 2020 after living with brain cancer for two years. He was born on July 4, 1952, raised in Glenwood, IL and attended Homewood-Flossmoor High School (class of '70), the University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign (class of '74 and Law '77), and DePaul University (LLM) .

Tom is survived by his wife Laurel (nee Rieboldt) of 36 years, daughters Kristin (Tim) Cochrane, and Kathryn, Kelly and Karen Lowry, grandchildren Cora and Flynn Cochrane, his brothers Craig (Leslie) and Robert (Connie) Lowry, his sister Patricia Crofoot, brothers-in-law Ron (Jean) Rieboldt and Brick Mason, mother-in-law Shirley Masters, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Joyce (nee Rodgers) Lowry and sister Nena Lowry Mason.

Funeral services will be at 3:00pm Tuesday Jan. 7th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, Libertyville, IL. with visitation from 12:00pm until time of service. If desired, memorial donations made to BrainUp would be appreciated. Full obituary at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com Info (847) 362-2626
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
