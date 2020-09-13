Thomas F. Mahoney, Jr. of Buffalo Grove, age 84. Loving husband of 57 years to Jeanette "Jan" nee Belmont. Loving dad of Mary Pat (Michael) Smagala and Sheila Kate. Grampi of Shannon (Steven) Paku and Rachel. Big brother of Sister Pat, S.P.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph's in Rennseliar, Indiana, a Navy veteran, a Lawyer, a Pro-Life Conservative as well as a Sox fan. From 1971 – 1977 Tom was a Buffalo Grove Trustee and began with Life Source making regular donations of whole blood which in time reached 27 gallons. For many years Tom was a securities arbitrator for NASD/FINRA and served in hundreds of cases. Tom had a serious interest in his Irish Heritage and in 2012 gave St. Xavier's his private collection exceeding 1400 books in memory of his immigrant father. Tom loved softball and played 16 in. and 12 in. until he was 79 years old. In 2007, Tom was inducted into the Leo High School Hall of Fame.
Private entombment will take place at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Buffalo Grove.
In Tom's memory, please consider making a donation to help Leo High School, 7901 S. Sangamon, Chicago, IL 60620.
Tom's family wishes to thank the caring staff at JourneyCare in Barrington, IL.
For the safety of all, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
