Thomas F. Maloney, U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran, age 87, of Orland Park and South Holland IL passed away peacefully at home Friday, October 23, 2020. Loving husband of Joan T. Maloney (née O'Donnell). Devoted father of Molly, Thomas (Dee), Keary (Raymond) Fitzgerald, Billy (Gretchen), Katie (Mike) DeMario and Jim Maloney. Cherished grandfather of 12. Dear brother of Patricia (Edmund) Cody. Kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Frances Maloney-Rapp and William Rapp. Tom was a proud Local 134 Electrician and part owner of Cullen Electric. A Memorial Mass and Interment will follow at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Mount St. Joseph, 24955 N US Hwy 12, Lake Zurich IL 60047 or online at www.givecentral.org
for the loving care of Molly. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com