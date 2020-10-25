1/1
Thomas F. Maloney
1932 - 2020
Thomas F. Maloney, U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran, age 87, of Orland Park and South Holland IL passed away peacefully at home Friday, October 23, 2020. Loving husband of Joan T. Maloney (née O'Donnell). Devoted father of Molly, Thomas (Dee), Keary (Raymond) Fitzgerald, Billy (Gretchen), Katie (Mike) DeMario and Jim Maloney. Cherished grandfather of 12. Dear brother of Patricia (Edmund) Cody. Kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Frances Maloney-Rapp and William Rapp. Tom was a proud Local 134 Electrician and part owner of Cullen Electric. A Memorial Mass and Interment will follow at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Mount St. Joseph, 24955 N US Hwy 12, Lake Zurich IL 60047 or online at www.givecentral.org for the loving care of Molly. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 24, 2020
We are blessed to have known you and so many wonderful memories of you. God Bless! Love, Tom and Joanne
Thomas Sandman
Friend
October 24, 2020
Tom was such a dear friend to my parents. Patty and I send our deepest condolences to Joan and the entire family. May he Rest In Peace.
David Farnesi
Friend
October 24, 2020
Had the pleasure of working with Tom, my condolences to the family
Tom Mangan
Coworker
October 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies to all the Malloney family!
Barb Sobek
Friend
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May God bless and comfort you and your family.
Kathy Hollahan-Carey
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your family’s loss. Praying that you will be surrounded by God’s comforting love and filled with the peace that only he can give in the difficult time.
Kendra Andree
Friend
October 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
