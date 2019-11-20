|
Thomas F. McManmon, age 75, late of Orland Park. Beloved husband of the late Hedy A. McManmon (née Sobiesk); loving father of Susan (Bill) Whitlock, Kerrin (Ray) Rosania, Kathleen (Tom) White and Thomas C. McManmon; loving grandfather of 8. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, 9:15 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rdSt.), Orland Park to St. Francis of Assisi Church Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to would be appreciated. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019