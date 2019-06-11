|
Thomas F. Miller of Plainfield, formerly of Westchester, age 88. U.S. Army Veteran-Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of Eleanor, nee Stillo; loving father of Kathleen (Vito) Abbate, Thomas J. (Shannon) Miller, James (Lisa) Miller and the late Jean (late Daniel) Belford; proud grandfather of Michelle (Justin) Hinders, Nicole Abbate, Michael and Stephanie Miller and Joseph Belford; dear brother of Jack (Janet) Miller and the late William J. (late Lorraine) Miller; fond uncle of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Family Villa, 12220 Will-Cook Rd., Palos Park, IL 60464 appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
