Thomas F. O'Brien, 87; beloved husband of 63 years to the late Dorothy nee Cummings; loving father of Kevin (Nancy), Daniel (Dianne), Joanne (Michael) Eberwein, Stephen (Karen), Susan, and the late Thomas; cherished grandpa of Scott, Kristen, Kelly, Patrick, Sarah, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Michael, Aileen, Jessica and Danielle; fond great grandpa of Dylan, Tyler, Dominic, Brandon, Juliet, Norah, Mia and Thomas; dear brother of Anna Jarmuth and the late Rose Stone, John, Martin, Barbara Fiege and Peggy Hauser; dear uncle to many; Proud U.S. Navy Seamen Veteran and member of Local 134. Funeral Monday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Mary of Providence. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 28, 2019