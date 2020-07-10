Thomas F. O'Grady, 97, of Edison Park. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou, nee Moylan. Loving father of Mary O'Grady, Thomas O'Grady, Eileen (Mike) Zei, Anne Feyen, Therese O'Grady, Catherine O'Grady, Peggy (Rodney) Trelford, Jeanne O'Grady, Patrick (Janet) O'Grady and Elizabeth (Bob) Reed. Proud grandfather of Patrick, Sean, Colleen, Brian, Jo, Meg, Mike, Nora, Kevin, Henry, Ellen, George, Carmen, Mike, Katie, Casey and Billy. Great grandfather of 22. Dear brother of James O'Grady and the late Jack, the late Joe and the late Veronica O'Malley. Fond uncle of many cherished nieces and nephews.
Retired 30+ year electrician at Chicago Board of Education. Tom loved handball, football, Basketball and fishing. He always lent a helping hand in projects with neighbors and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 5-7 pm. Family and friends meeting Monday 11:15 AM at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo Avenue (at Touhy), Chicago. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Norwood Life Care, 6016 N Nina Avenue, Chicago, IL 60631.
Due to the current Covid-19 health guidelines, we are limited to a gathering of 50. We kindly ask that you immediately exit the funeral home after briefly paying your respects to the family so that others may have the same opportunity. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. Neither the family nor funeral home supply masks. Under these same rules no food or drink can be available at this time. The family understands that you may not wish to attend public gatherings at this time.
