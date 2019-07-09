Thomas F. "Tom" Quinn



Age 78, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Chicago, raised in Mt. Greenwood, living in Oak Forest and residing in Lockport since 1996. Employed as an Electrician with Union Local #134, he retired in 2002 with over 30 years of dedicated service. Member of St. Dennis Catholic Church, Lockport and Lockport VFW post #5788. A proud United States Navy Veteran. Tom was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing, talking, making friends, waving to everyone, exercising and cutting the grass. Above all else he was a loving and devoted Papa.



Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. and Anna (White) Quinn; two brothers, William Quinn – former Commander of the Chicago Police Force, and Martin Quinn.



Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Margaret (Dwyer) Quinn; three children, Tom, Dennis (Julie) and Denise Quinn; adored grandchildren, Megan, Jordan, Kyle and Christopher Quinn and Dustin Handing; one brother, James (Arlene) Quinn; two sisters, Maryann (Joe) Murphy and Florence (Will Huddlestun) Sidlo and one sister-in-law, Kathleen (Gerald) White. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.



Services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., (159th St.) Lockport, IL., 60441 at 9:15am to St. Dennis Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip. Visitation, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the funeral home chapel from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.



Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019