Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dennis Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. "Tom" Quinn

Age 78, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Chicago, raised in Mt. Greenwood, living in Oak Forest and residing in Lockport since 1996. Employed as an Electrician with Union Local #134, he retired in 2002 with over 30 years of dedicated service. Member of St. Dennis Catholic Church, Lockport and Lockport VFW post #5788. A proud United States Navy Veteran. Tom was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing, talking, making friends, waving to everyone, exercising and cutting the grass. Above all else he was a loving and devoted Papa.

Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. and Anna (White) Quinn; two brothers, William Quinn – former Commander of the Chicago Police Force, and Martin Quinn.

Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Margaret (Dwyer) Quinn; three children, Tom, Dennis (Julie) and Denise Quinn; adored grandchildren, Megan, Jordan, Kyle and Christopher Quinn and Dustin Handing; one brother, James (Arlene) Quinn; two sisters, Maryann (Joe) Murphy and Florence (Will Huddlestun) Sidlo and one sister-in-law, Kathleen (Gerald) White. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., (159th St.) Lockport, IL., 60441 at 9:15am to St. Dennis Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip. Visitation, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the funeral home chapel from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now