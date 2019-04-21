|
Thomas F. Tylutki; beloved husband of Carolyn Tylutki nee Pagano, loving father of Christine (Stephen) Mares, and Cheryl (Lee) Georgas, Dear Grandfather of Jackson, Grant, Madison and Carter, Memorial Visitation Thursday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Adams Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street Downers Grove (1 block South of Ogden), Followed by a Private Family Funeral Service and Interment. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org or donate by phone (888) 733-6741. Adams Winterfield & Sullivan 630-968-1000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019