Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Thomas Ferguson, age 71, of Chicago died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Glenview, IL. Loving father of Amy (Reid) Carrick. Fond grandfather of Harper Carrick. Kind friend and mother of his daughter Linda Ferguson. Dear brother of Jim Ferguson, Joe (Charlene) Ferguson, and step-sister Linda Youlden (Denny).

Born in Jefferson, IA on April 8, 1949 to Darwin Ferguson and Ruby McClatchey Ferguson, he grew up in Britt, IA before moving to Webster City, IA and graduating from Webster City High School in 1967. In 1971 he graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Art Education and went on to teach in Manning and Lisbon school districts.

In 1975 he began teaching with the Iowa City Community School District, serving as the elementary art teacher at both Longfellow and Grant Wood Elementary Schools for 14 years. In 1990, he moved to Chicago and spent the remainder of his teaching career at D65 in Evanston at Oakton Elementary School before retiring in the spring of 2010.

Due to the limitation and restrictions of Covid-19, the family will be in touch about services in Chicago and Iowa City at a later date.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
