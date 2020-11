Thomas Foskett (12/6/42) passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 47 years, Geri (nee Callaghan) his three children Suzanne (Zachary Silvers), Kathleen, and Thomas and his two grandsons Noah and Ari Silvers. The family is planning a celebration of his life once we can all be together again. You can check for further updates at the funeral homes website AndrewMcGann.com