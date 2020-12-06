1/2
Thomas Francis Connelly
Thomas Francis Connelly, 87, a long-time resident of LaGrange, IL born on the west side of Chicago to Irish immigrants, John Connelly from County Mayo and his wife Ann (Rafter) from County Sligo, passed away on December 3, 2020 in Hinsdale, IL. Tom was preceded in death by Ann, his loving wife of more than 61 years less than one month ago. Loving father to Mary (late Jerome) O'Rourke, Thomas (Amanda), Mark (Mary), Maureen (Martin) O'Connor, Michael (Lisa), Timothy (Noreen) and Ann Marie (John) Kavanagh. Proud Papa of 23 and Great Papa of 3. Survived by his brother Edward and his loving 4-legged companion, Jesse James. Preceded in death by his brother Jack and his twin brother Francis Thomas and sisters, Catherine and Winifred.

Tom was a proud graduate of Loyola University Chicago with a degree in Classical Studies. He then served in the United States Navy and was based in Hawaii. After the Navy, Tom received a scholarship and attended the University of Kentucky (GO BLUE!) and received a Master's degree in the Classics. Tom furthered his education and received a doctorate in Philosophy again at Loyola University Chicago. Tom met his wife Ann, a school nurse, while Tom was beginning his career with the Chicago Public Schools. Tom was so proud of working at CPS for his entire career, beginning teaching Latin at South Shore High School and serving as the faculty advisor of the award-winning Shoreline newspaper. After passing the principal's exam, Tom worked in the CPS administration for the duration of his career.

Tom enjoyed his retirement by traveling the world with Ann and many friends, and doting on his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tom also enjoyed tutoring students in Latin, from his own grandchildren and friends, to the undergraduate students at Ave Maria University in Florida. Latin lived through Tom! Latine vitae!

Family and friends to gather on Monday, December 7th at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th St., LaGrange, IL 60525. Mass 10:30am. Please arrive to Church by 10:15am for check-in. All guests must pre-register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-drthomas. Unregistered guests will not be permitted entry. To live-stream the Funeral Mass, visit https://YouTube.com/stcletusparish. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to Misericordia are appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Cletus Church
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Tom and all his family and friends.
Sr. Rosemary and the Residents of Misericordia
