Thomas "Tom" Francis Gianni was born on January 5, 1960, and passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. Adoring son of the late Louis Gianni and Margaret (nee Majewski) Gianni. Much loved husband of Karen (nee Lakowski) Gianni. Loving father of Anna Gianni. Cherished brother of Rita (David) Anderson, Gary (Julie) Gianni, and the late Helen Weidig. Thomas will be missed by his nieces and nephews and many friends. Thomas worked as a book illustrator, freelance artist, and most notably courtroom artist for WGN, NBC, and WTTW in Chicago. He was the paint strokes that gave our lives color - the world will be far less colorful without him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Thomas's favorite organizations, and One Tail at a Time, where he adopted his best friend and steadfast companion, Rocky. Thomas's family is planning a memorial service in celebration of his life and his life's work at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Thomas's family on his personal tribute website at DrakeandSonFuneralHome.com. For information 773-561-6874.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020