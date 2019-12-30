Home

Beloved father, and friend, Thomas Frank Papanek passed away on December 26, 2019 from congestive heart failure. He was living with his devoted partner and loving caregiver, Karen Carson, in Chesterton, Indiana.

A graduate of Michigan State University, Thom used his creative talents in a career in advertising, at Benton & Bowles, Leo Burnett, and his own creative studio in Chicago.

Sailing brought Thom, a life-long sailor, profound happiness that he was eager to share. His deep appreciation for music covered many genres and he played multiple instruments. Thom's gentle nature was manifested by his love of dogs.

Thom was born on January 1, 1942 in Chicago, son of Lillian Bursik and Samuel Papanek Jr, and brother to Samuel Papanek III. He is survived by his children Jeff and Sara, from his marriage with their mother Patti; and Julie Papanek Grant, from his marriage with her mother Meryl.

A gathering of family and friends, honoring Thom's life, will be held at a later date in 2020. Donations in his memory should be made to organizations that extend the joy of sailing to aspiring youth and disabled sailors.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
