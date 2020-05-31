THOMAS FRENCH KUEHNE
Thomas French Kuehne was born March 11, 1933 in Indianapolis, IN to Herbert and Grace (French) Kuehne. He passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. He was the loving husband of Donna for 63 years; devoted and caring father to Kim (Scott) Veitch of Palatine and Tom (Christine) Kuehne of Arlington Heights; proud grandfather of Craig (Kristy) Kuehne, Katie (Sean) Freed, Brett Veitch, Jeena Poznecki, Angela (Richard) Koster; dear great-grandfather to Sadie, Lighlah, and Vayda. Tom grew up in Evanston and went to Evanston High School. He earned his BS degree in Social Studies at NIU after serving in the Army for 2 years; taught 6th grade for 2 years, then earned his MS degree in Government Economics at NIU. He worked at Glenbrook North HS in Northbrook for 31 years as a teacher of Social Studies, Political Science and Economics. He was the Dept Chair of Social Studies for 14 of those years. While Dept Chair, he supervised a Skills Development Center for students that included parents participation in evening classes. He also created an Honors Independent Research Program and was on the Alumni, Honors, and Interdisciplinary Committees. In his free time, Tom loved his family, beach vacations, philosophical debates and desserts. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Jim, Dick, Don and Bill Kuehne. Due to current circumstances, a private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.