Having taught with Tom Kuehne for most of his years at GBN, I have the greatest admiration for him. He was always supportive as a teacher and even more so when he became Instructional Supervisor. He sensed when I needed a change in classes that I taught and supported me throughout some difficult times that I had. We were exactly 10 years apart to the day and celebrated every year together. Our sympathy goes out to the family and Donna. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Burt Rhodes

Coworker