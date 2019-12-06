Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Buxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas G. Buxton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas G. Buxton Obituary
Thomas G. Buxton, age 57; beloved husband of Joan Buxton, nee Griesbaum, loving father of Sloane Catherine Buxton; dear son of Patricia and the late Richard Buxton; fond brother of Dale (Christine) Buxton and Lynette (Fern) Munoz. Visitation Sunday 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Monday 9:15AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church. Mass 10:00AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -