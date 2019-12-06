|
Thomas G. Buxton, age 57; beloved husband of Joan Buxton, nee Griesbaum, loving father of Sloane Catherine Buxton; dear son of Patricia and the late Richard Buxton; fond brother of Dale (Christine) Buxton and Lynette (Fern) Munoz. Visitation Sunday 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Monday 9:15AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church. Mass 10:00AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019