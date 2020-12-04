1/1
Thomas G. Gurrister
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Gurrister died peacefully in Sun City Center, FL on December 1st 2020. He was 86 years old.

Mr. Gurrister is survived by his wife, Leona Gurrister (Johnson) of Sun City Center, FL; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Marita Gurrister of Dumfries Virginia; his son and daughter-in-law, Don and Maggie Gurrister of Lemont, IL; his grandchildren, Lisa (Jared) Becker, Cassie (Kevin) Young, Captain Matthew Gurrister (USMC), Captain Jason (Ally) Gurrister (USMC), Jeffrey (Marissa) Gurrister, Laura Gurrister; great-grandchildren, Jack and Avery Becker, Sophia and James Young; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agatha Gurrister; his brothers, Phillip and Joseph Gurrister; sister Mary Ann Covert; and great-grandchild Thomas Keith Gurrister.

Mr. Gurrister was born on September 25th, 1934 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Agatha Gurrister. He married Leona Gurrister (Johnson), in 1956 and spent 64 beautiful years together. Tom was an avid golfer, fisherman and woodworker, bringing joy to everyone around him with his wit and sense of humor. He was a kind, hardworking, family-man, dedicating 36 years of service to People Gas Company in Chicago, IL.

A private service will be held in Lemont, IL in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to EndPolio.org, an organization near to Tom and Leona's hearts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Wayne and Dee Fessler
Friend
December 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You are all in our prayers.
Ken and Sandy Terlau
Friend
December 3, 2020
Uncle Tom touched my life in such a profound way! Because of his kindness in helping me get a job at the gas company where he worked and letting me ride back and forth to the one and only train to Chicago from Lemont in 1973-74, I met my first husband and had 3 beautiful children and now 4 grandchildren! All because of my godfather's kindness to me! He also drove me to my wedding when we learned the best mans car wasn’t clean enough! Lol! Thank you dear Uncle Tom for a lifetime of love you have shown me. Growing up across the street from you and Auntie Lee was an honor I will never forget. Rest In Peace dear Godfather.
Janie Jaglowski Jones
Family
December 3, 2020
So much love to coming to the Gurristers from the Osmans. Seeing Uncle Tom and Aunt Lee when we went to Florida was always a priority and always so good for the soul. Uncle Tom was one of a kind--thoughtful, generous, funny and warm, and the most loving teaser in the family. We will miss him so. Love to all the Gurristers, Beckers, and Youngs...
Jenn Osman
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved