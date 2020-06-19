Thomas G. Leontios, 63, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed to eternal life on Monday, June 15, 2020. Thomas was born to Helen and the late Gus Leontios on December 18, 1956 in Illinois. He is survived by his mother, Helen, and children Constantine (Taylor), Christian, Alexander and Victoria. Proud Papou to Helani and Alexandra; loving brother of the late Shelia Leontios Zaffer; beloved uncle of Sophia, Lisa (Mark) and P.J. (Violet); dearest cousin of Connie (Michael); and cherished grand uncle to Eddie, Zoe, Meghan, Andrew, Ellie, Lilah and Philip. Tom lived his life with joy, laughter, passion, and an incredible love for his family and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20th from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home (515 Center St, Lake Geneva). Private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Leontios family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store