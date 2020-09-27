Thomas G. Weber, 75, of Wildwood, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Tom leaves behind his beloved wife Nancy (nee Jenkins), treasured sons Michael (Deb) and Timothy (Bobbi); Grampa to Rowenna and Griffin Weber; brother to Maddy (Bill) Wright; brother-in-law to Nick (Melinda) Jenkins, Ginny Jenkins, Mary Beth (Kevin) Anderson; uncle to loving nieces and nephews. Services private. Memorials in Tom's name to Save-A-Pet Adoption Center, PO Box 266, Grayslake, IL 60030
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.