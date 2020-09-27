1/
Thomas G. Weber
Thomas G. Weber, 75, of Wildwood, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Tom leaves behind his beloved wife Nancy (nee Jenkins), treasured sons Michael (Deb) and Timothy (Bobbi); Grampa to Rowenna and Griffin Weber; brother to Maddy (Bill) Wright; brother-in-law to Nick (Melinda) Jenkins, Ginny Jenkins, Mary Beth (Kevin) Anderson; uncle to loving nieces and nephews. Services private. Memorials in Tom's name to Save-A-Pet Adoption Center, PO Box 266, Grayslake, IL 60030


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
