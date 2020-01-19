|
Passed away at the age of 81 on November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Verone Lund for 59 years and devoted father of the late Gwendolyn Lund; dear brother of the late Robert Lund and loving uncle of numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A memorial mass will take place at Our Lady of Joy, Carefree, AZ, on February 21, 2020. Interment will be in the spring of 2020 at All Saints in Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to Christian Brothers of the Midwest (cbmidwest.org). If there are any questions concerning the mass or interment, please call Louise at 480-585-1591.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020