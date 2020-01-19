Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of Joy Parish
36811 N Pima Rd
Carefree, AZ 85377
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Gene Lund

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Gene Lund Obituary
Passed away at the age of 81 on November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Verone Lund for 59 years and devoted father of the late Gwendolyn Lund; dear brother of the late Robert Lund and loving uncle of numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A memorial mass will take place at Our Lady of Joy, Carefree, AZ, on February 21, 2020. Interment will be in the spring of 2020 at All Saints in Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to Christian Brothers of the Midwest (cbmidwest.org). If there are any questions concerning the mass or interment, please call Louise at 480-585-1591.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -