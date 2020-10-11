It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas George Kouvelis announces his passing on October 4, 2020 at the age of 74. Born August 5, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Angelo Kouvelis and Tessie nee Spirrison Kouvelis. Dear brother of the late Michael (Tina) Kouvelis. Thomas was a respected Chicago Police officer for 24 years. In his spare time, Thomas enjoyed boating, fishing, grilling, and enjoyed watching movies and playing board games with his children and grandchildren. The best days of his life were spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could.



Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Debra Kouvelis; beloved father of four children; Angelo (Jolene), Connie (Al) Rotiroti, Denise (Eric) Stevenson, Nick (Britany). Beloved Grandfather to nine grandchildren, Thomas Kouvelis, Michael Kouvelis, Nicholas Kouvelis, Al Rotiroti, Nicolette Kouvelis, Sophia Rotiroti, Camden Kouvelis, Kylie Kouvelis, and Logan Stevenson. Beloved Great Grandfather to Bennett Kouvelis. Dear Uncle, Cousin, and Friend to many.



A celebration of life for the family and friends of Thomas will be held at a later date.





