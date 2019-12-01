Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Immaculate
15629 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Gerard Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Gerard Hayes Obituary
Thomas Gerard Hayes, age 60, of Plainfield, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Laurie (nee Roberts); devoted father to Catherine and Dennis Hayes; Loving son of Thomas F. and Mary Alice Hayes; fond brother of Dennis (Josephine) Hayes and Susan (Dwayne) Meeks; dear son-in-law of John and Caryl Roberts and cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Hayes. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment private. Memorials in Tom's name may be made to the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University or to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic School. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -