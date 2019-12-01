|
|
Thomas Gerard Hayes, age 60, of Plainfield, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Laurie (nee Roberts); devoted father to Catherine and Dennis Hayes; Loving son of Thomas F. and Mary Alice Hayes; fond brother of Dennis (Josephine) Hayes and Susan (Dwayne) Meeks; dear son-in-law of John and Caryl Roberts and cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Hayes. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment private. Memorials in Tom's name may be made to the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University or to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic School. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019