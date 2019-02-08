Thomas (Tom) Goldstein, 59, of Lincolnshire, IL, and formerly of Rockville Centre, New York, died on February 6th, 2019. Tom is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Jennifer (Amler) Goldstein, his children Matthew Goldstein (Pamela Selman), and Annie Goldstein, and his siblings, Susan York, Andrew Goldstein (Shelia O'Byrne) and Peter Goldstein (Kathy Rubenstein). Tom always put his family first and was passionate about everything he worked on. A graduate of Wharton and Union College, he was the CEO of ABN Amro Mortgage Group, CFO of the LaSalle Bank, managing director and CFO at Madison Dearborn Partners, served in a series of executive positions at Dean Witter, Discover Card, Allstate and served on the boards of Freddie Mac, Kemper Insurance, Columbia Acorn Wagner, Federal Home Loan Bank, and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. His devotion for sailing on Long Island Sound and Lake Michigan was matched by his passion for cars. He was an excellent leader, friend and colleague; loving husband, father, brother & uncle. There will be a memorial service Monday, February 11, 2019, 11am at Temple Beth El in Northbrook, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Matthew H. Kulke Research Fund at Boston Medical Center in Tom's memory are greatly appreciated. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary