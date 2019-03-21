Thomas "Tom" Goodman, beloved husband, father and grandfather died peacefully at home with family by his side on March 4th 2018, at the age of 79.Tom was born on February 3, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Esther Goodman. He was the youngest of 3 children. He grew up in Chicago and the northern Chicago suburb of Lake Bluff, IL. Tom met Jean in 1962 and not long after got married in Chicago on September 7th, 1963 and celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past year. Tom and Jean shared their love of dancing, golf, and enjoying life with friends and family. Their wonderful group of friends became a second family from both Glen Flora Country Club and East Lake Woodlands in Oldsmar, FL where they retired full time in 2008.Tom had a career as an amazing salesman of windows with Pella and Marvin which fit his gregarious personality to a tee. He was a great friend to many and kind to all.Tom is survived by his loving wife Jean of Oldsmar, FL; his daughter Kari (Darrin) of Springfield, MO; his son Derik (Cathy) of Minneapolis, MN grandsons Ryan and Caleb and granddaughters Callie and Camryn, along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard; and sister Marcia.As an expression of sympathy, a memorial contribution may be sent to Suncoast Hospice of Pinellas County, FL.https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/ Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary