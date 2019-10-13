|
Tom always kept our lives interesting, to say the least. He would say "laughter is the best medicine". There were many things to find humorous with him, whether it be the fact he would go to bingo 4 hours early every week, cry to his Hallmark or Lifetime movies, or the way he would say "garbage". He never forgot a birthday or the name of your cousin's brother-in-law's dog, or if he did, he would go through the alphabet to figure it out. Tom had a heart of gold and made us all richer with his presence. We lost our lucky charm, Thomas Jacob Groenhof, on October 8th, 2019 due to heart failure at Edward Hospital. Tom was born June 6, 1951, in Oak Park, Ill to Henry Groenhof and Marcella M. Groenhof (nee Berg) at 7:26am. He grew up in Garden Grove, Calif and Addison, Il. He graduated from York High School in Elmhurst, Ill., in May 1970, as part of the Visual Aids Club. Tom worked alongside his mom for Lift Parts Manufacturers. He then worked for 20+ years at Fischer Scientific , where he found a second family. Tom shared great times with his many friends at American Legion Post 13. Tom loved bingo, garage sales, flea markets, the Lotto, and most of all living. He would talk to anyone about anything and made sure nobody was ever a stranger. If he knew someone had a hobby or collection, he would make a point to pick something up for them during his travels. Tom had a great love for cars, always talking about his El Camino and collecting model cars. Tom never had a family of his own, but he lived with brother Dave, sister-in-law Tammy, and niecesHailey, and Makenzie for 10 years and before that, he would spend the night every weekend. He treated the girls as his own and was a proud godfather to Hailey. Tom is survived by 6 siblings, Kathy Maki, Kenny (Nancy) Groenhof, Nancy (Bob Kato) Lloyd, Marcia (Mike) Mason, Joan (Earl) Vatch, Dave (Tammy) Groenhof. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Erica, Raymond, Dawn, Laura, Danny, Lindsey, Michael, Matthew, Sarah, Justin, Dana, Lisa, Hailey & Makenzie. Tom leaves behind his dog, Cory, (the duo nicknamed Sticky and Stinky) and so many others his presence has impacted. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Henry Groenhof, mother, Marcella M. Groenhof, his brother-in-law "Sandy"Lloyd, his good friend, Owen, his beloved dogs, Cindy and Katie, and many others. Services at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, Ill 60544 include a Wake Monday, Oct.14 from 4-9 p.m, Tuesday, Oct.15, 10-11 a.m. Visitation from 10-11 :00 am 11:30 am (Service) Tom will be laid to rest in Plainfield Cemetery per his wishes. (www.andersongoodale.com) (815-577-5250)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019