Thomas H. Fegan JR., 72, A prominent lawyer in the city of Chicago, died Tuesday May 5th, 2020 in Northwestern Memorial Hospital from Cancer.
He was born in Chicago on December 31, 1947. He moved with his family to New York in 1965. He received his B.A. from Iona College and his Juris Doctor from St. John's University School of Law and was admitted to practice in the States of Illinois and New York, several Circuits of the United States Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of the United States. He was the partner in charge of the Appellate Department at Johnson & Bell LTD and has handled hundreds of appeals in the Illinois reviewing courts. He has also handled numerous appeals and related matters in the U.S. Courts of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States.
Mr. Fegan has written extensively about appellate practice. He is the author of the "Illinois Appellate Practice Manual" (Lawyers Cooperative Publishing Company, 1994). He wrote Chapter 9 "The Liability of Successor Corporations" in the Products Liability Practice Guide (Matthew-Bender, 5 vols.). He has contributed to the publications such as the Illinois Bar Journal, the Appellate Law Journal, the Chicago Bar Record, and the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin. He also wrote a regular column on appellate practice in the Illinois Association of Defense Trial Counsel Journal. His Articles have on occasion been cited by the Illinois reviewing courts in their opinions.
Mr. Fegan has written and lectured for continuing legal education groups such as the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education and the Chicago Bar Association Continuing Legal Education. His writings have also been used in Illinois law schools for instructional purposes.
Mr. Fegan was Vice Chair of the Appellate Advocacy Committee of the Tort and Insurance Practice Section of the American Bar Association. He was also a member of the Chicago Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the Illinois Appellate Lawyers Association.
"My Brother had a great love of learning, reading, and writing," said his sister Kathleen.
The Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun Times often printed his letters to the editor.
He is survived by his siblings, Dorothy Mrumlinksi, James Fegan Sr., Kathleen Warren. 13 nieces and nephews; Rebecca Evers, Eileen Cygan, Art Mrumlinksi, Regina Keenan, James Fegan Jr., Maria Fegan, Katherine Pirro, Maureen Barber, Margaret Fegan, Lansing Warren Jr. Kathy A Warren, Danielle Jurijzcuk, and Michelle Farrell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas H. Fegan Sr., Dorothy (Kane) Fegan, and his brother, John J. Fegan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society: PO BOX 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
He was born in Chicago on December 31, 1947. He moved with his family to New York in 1965. He received his B.A. from Iona College and his Juris Doctor from St. John's University School of Law and was admitted to practice in the States of Illinois and New York, several Circuits of the United States Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of the United States. He was the partner in charge of the Appellate Department at Johnson & Bell LTD and has handled hundreds of appeals in the Illinois reviewing courts. He has also handled numerous appeals and related matters in the U.S. Courts of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States.
Mr. Fegan has written extensively about appellate practice. He is the author of the "Illinois Appellate Practice Manual" (Lawyers Cooperative Publishing Company, 1994). He wrote Chapter 9 "The Liability of Successor Corporations" in the Products Liability Practice Guide (Matthew-Bender, 5 vols.). He has contributed to the publications such as the Illinois Bar Journal, the Appellate Law Journal, the Chicago Bar Record, and the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin. He also wrote a regular column on appellate practice in the Illinois Association of Defense Trial Counsel Journal. His Articles have on occasion been cited by the Illinois reviewing courts in their opinions.
Mr. Fegan has written and lectured for continuing legal education groups such as the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education and the Chicago Bar Association Continuing Legal Education. His writings have also been used in Illinois law schools for instructional purposes.
Mr. Fegan was Vice Chair of the Appellate Advocacy Committee of the Tort and Insurance Practice Section of the American Bar Association. He was also a member of the Chicago Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the Illinois Appellate Lawyers Association.
"My Brother had a great love of learning, reading, and writing," said his sister Kathleen.
The Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun Times often printed his letters to the editor.
He is survived by his siblings, Dorothy Mrumlinksi, James Fegan Sr., Kathleen Warren. 13 nieces and nephews; Rebecca Evers, Eileen Cygan, Art Mrumlinksi, Regina Keenan, James Fegan Jr., Maria Fegan, Katherine Pirro, Maureen Barber, Margaret Fegan, Lansing Warren Jr. Kathy A Warren, Danielle Jurijzcuk, and Michelle Farrell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas H. Fegan Sr., Dorothy (Kane) Fegan, and his brother, John J. Fegan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society: PO BOX 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 22 to May 25, 2020.