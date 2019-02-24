|
Thomas H. McGannon, February 21, 2019, Age 83. Late of Tinley Park, Illinois, formerly of Homewood. Beloved husband of Marilyn M. McGannon nee Luby. Dear father of Michael McGannon, Mary Therese (Thomas) Villano, Patrick (Jill) McGannon, Timothy (Elena) McGannon, Kevin (Gwen) McGannon and Kathleen McGannon. Cherished grandfather of Sean, Ryan, Kyle, Daniel, Annabel and Orla McGannon, Matthew and Meghan Villano. Loving brother of William (Marjorie) McGannon and Lucille Shanahan. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Friday, March 1st from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. Funeral mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church 17951 Dixie Hwy. Homewood. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Lighthouse for the Blind or would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019