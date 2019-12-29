|
|
Age 90 of Lake Forest. At peace in Christ December 24, 2019. Born March 26, 1929 in Evanston, Illinois to the union of Hubert John "Hip" and Adeline "Jerry" (Fitzgerald) Schmit and Tom remained a lifelong North shore resident. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950 serving four years during the Korean Conflict and worked for 41 years for Northern Illinois Gas Company as a trencher on the North Shore. He was a member and Past Commander of the Highwood VFW Post 4741 and was a member of The Evanston American Legion post 42.
Devoted son of the late Hubert and Adeline Schmit from Evanston. Dear brother of the late David (Mary Jane) Schmit of Wilmette. Fond uncle of Amy (William) Lambrecht of Wilmette and Michael T. (Karen) Schmit of Medina, Ohio. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many to include the Swarthout, Lord and Muno families. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until prayers at 11:00 A.M. at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood to the Church of Saint Mary, 175 East Illinois Road, Lake Forest, mass 11:30 A.M. Military honors following. In lieu of flowers memorials to a veteran's . Info: 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019