Fr. Thomas H. Tobin, S.J., 74, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 30th after a brief illness. Tom was born on November 8, 1945 in Evanston, Illinois. Before entering the Jesuits, he graduated from Quigley Seminary South in Chicago and studied for two years at Niles College Seminary. Tom entered the Society of Jesus on August 12, 1964 at Milford, Ohio, was ordained a priest on June 7, 1973, and professed final vows on November 1, 1992. Tom earned a BLitt in classical languages and English literature from Xavier University (1967); an MA in theology from Loyola University Chicago (1973); and a PhD in New Testament and Christian Origins from Harvard University (1980). After earning his PhD, Tom spent forty years teaching theology (including New Testament and Early Christianity) at Loyola University Chicago. In Spring 2020, Tom retired from Loyola University to devote more of his time to research and writing. The visitation will take place at Madonna della Strada Chapel at Loyola University Chicago on September 3 from 3 – 4 pm and, besides masks and social-distancing, pre-registration is required. (https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/1107019586618230031/false#/invitation
). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial will not be open to the public but will be livestreamed on September 3 at 5 pm at https://youtu.be/9rLDdSuPOOE
.