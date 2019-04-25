|
Thomas H. Tupa, Psy.D., Army Vietnam War Veteran; Bronze Star Recipient; beloved husband of Aline (nee Dziadosz). Loving father of Jason (Amanda Rapacz, Psy.D.) and Marcus. Future grandpa of twin boys. Devoted brother of Diane (Bob) Arnony and the late Jerry (the late Bernie) LaPlante. Brother-in-law of Janice and the late Kenneth Nicklos. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass Saturday 12Noon at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019