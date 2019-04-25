Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Thomas Tupa
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Tupa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Tupa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas H. Tupa Obituary
Thomas H. Tupa, Psy.D., Army Vietnam War Veteran; Bronze Star Recipient; beloved husband of Aline (nee Dziadosz). Loving father of Jason (Amanda Rapacz, Psy.D.) and Marcus. Future grandpa of twin boys. Devoted brother of Diane (Bob) Arnony and the late Jerry (the late Bernie) LaPlante. Brother-in-law of Janice and the late Kenneth Nicklos. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass Saturday 12Noon at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now