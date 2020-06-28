Thomas H. P. Kuehl, age 75, a long-time resident of Bolingbrook, IL, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 17, 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Henry and Bernice Kuehl. Beloved husband of Susan Kuehl, whom he married on August 17, 1973; loving father of Beth (Aaron) Westlund and John Kuehl; adored grandfather of Lindsey, Rylee, Bailey Westlund and Carter Kuehl; fond brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend of many. Thomas grew up in Hinsdale, IL and graduated from Hinsdale Township High School. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. After returning from service, he completed his bachelor's degree in Political Science from Western Illinois University. He worked for the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy- Ft. Sheridan, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed exploring military history and shopping for his grandkids, nieces, and nephews. His family will cherish the many trips to Disney World and memories made there. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Please follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing. There will be a private family funeral service. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit: www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.