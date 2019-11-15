Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
For more information about
Thomas Ewan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ewan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Hunter Ewan


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Hunter Ewan Obituary
Thomas Hunter Ewan, November 13, 2019, age 70. Late of Flossmoor, formerly of Harvey. Beloved husband of Wendy Ewan nee McKern. Dear father of Michael (Deanne) Ewan, Lisa (Nick) Altoff and Shelly (John) Connelly. Grandfather of Megan and Brandon Ewan, Ashley (Tyler) Versal, Tim Welter, Christopher Welter and Kristin Cervo. Great grandfather of Noah Versal. Loving brother of Marybob (Ron) Felgenhauer, the late George, the late Albert, the late Andrew and the late David Ewan. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Saturday, November 16th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Memorials to the Isaac Walton would be appreciated. For info 708 798-5300 or www.info@tews-ryanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -