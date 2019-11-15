|
Thomas Hunter Ewan, November 13, 2019, age 70. Late of Flossmoor, formerly of Harvey. Beloved husband of Wendy Ewan nee McKern. Dear father of Michael (Deanne) Ewan, Lisa (Nick) Altoff and Shelly (John) Connelly. Grandfather of Megan and Brandon Ewan, Ashley (Tyler) Versal, Tim Welter, Christopher Welter and Kristin Cervo. Great grandfather of Noah Versal. Loving brother of Marybob (Ron) Felgenhauer, the late George, the late Albert, the late Andrew and the late David Ewan. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Saturday, November 16th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Memorials to the Isaac Walton would be appreciated. For info 708 798-5300 or www.info@tews-ryanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019