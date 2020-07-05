Thomas T. Ibata, 104, of Beach Park, loving father and World War II veteran, died at home June 26. He was born Jan. 16, 1916, in Oshkosh, Neb., to farmer couple Ishizo George and Sada (Tajima) Ibata. Tom was serving in the U.S. Army Air Forces when war broke out, and he was a technical sergeant in the Pacific Theater. After his discharge, he married Agnes Kazuko Morioka of Yuba City, Calif., on Nov. 24, 1945. They lived in Edgewater in Chicago and had two sons, Richard and David. Tom worked as an electrician and volunteered with Unity Lutheran Church and Boy Scout Troop 847. After 20 years' retirement on Lake of Egypt in Goreville, Ill., Tom and Agnes returned to the Chicago area in 2003, to Beach Park, where they lived their final years. Tom was preceded in death by Agnes and Richard. He is survived by David (Patricia); daughter-in-law Janie; seven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois. The family asks donations in Tom's memory made to Chicago Nisei Post 1183, P.O. Box 577100, Chicago IL 60657-7100.





