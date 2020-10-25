Thomas Irvine

80, of Lowell, IN, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. He is survived by his children, Sandra (Brian) Broski and Michael Irvine; grandchildren, Jacqueline and Kyle Broski, Michael, Kevin, Kristin and Hayley Irvine; great grandchildren, Kane and Jensyn; sister, JoAnne Swanson; Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; siblings, Ruthie Jensen, John Irvine. Visitation, Thursday, October 29th from 10AM-1PM with Funeral Service following at 1PM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604, E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. www.sheetsfuneral.com