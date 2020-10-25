1/
Thomas Irvine
80, of Lowell, IN, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. He is survived by his children, Sandra (Brian) Broski and Michael Irvine; grandchildren, Jacqueline and Kyle Broski, Michael, Kevin, Kristin and Hayley Irvine; great grandchildren, Kane and Jensyn; sister, JoAnne Swanson; Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; siblings, Ruthie Jensen, John Irvine. Visitation, Thursday, October 29th from 10AM-1PM with Funeral Service following at 1PM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604, E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. www.sheetsfuneral.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
