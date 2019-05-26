|
Thomas J. Barrett, 97, beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Denissen); loving father of Deborah, Eileen (Richard Homstad), Stephen (Kate), Elizabeth (Gary Braunsreuter), William, and Michael (Wendy) Barrett; loved grandfather of Lily (Christian), Michael, Greer, Jack, Lea, Dillon, John, Grace, and Brennan. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM, Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St, Walworth, WI 53184. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM, Wednesday, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1540 Mills Street, Lyons, WI. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the St Anthony Zuni Indian Mission, P.O. Box 486, Zuni, New Mexico 87327-0486. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019