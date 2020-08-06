1/1
Thomas J. Bernstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Bernstein, age 83, loving, caring and devoted father of Abbey (Stephen) Hogan and Julie (Dorian) Asch; proud Grandpa of Katie, Suzanne, Kara, Miles and Chloe; beloved son of late Lillian and Norman Paul, and late Charles Bernstein, loving brother of late Rita (Bernard) Hymen and late Alvin Bernstein, treasured uncle and dear friend to many. The family is thankful for Lana's exceptional loving care. Tom's family and friends embraced his dynamic presence and passion for life. We will forever miss his big smile, joyful laugh and incredible heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to JCFS Chicago (formerly Jewish Children's Bureau), www.jcfs.org or please share a memory at Goldman Funeral Group. The graveside service and shiva will be held privately. The service will be live streamed Friday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. CT at https://www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com/memorials/thomas-bernstein/4293143/index.php scroll down to Service Details for the live stream. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved