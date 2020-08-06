Thomas J. Bernstein, age 83, loving, caring and devoted father of Abbey (Stephen) Hogan and Julie (Dorian) Asch; proud Grandpa of Katie, Suzanne, Kara, Miles and Chloe; beloved son of late Lillian and Norman Paul, and late Charles Bernstein, loving brother of late Rita (Bernard) Hymen and late Alvin Bernstein, treasured uncle and dear friend to many. The family is thankful for Lana's exceptional loving care. Tom's family and friends embraced his dynamic presence and passion for life. We will forever miss his big smile, joyful laugh and incredible heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to JCFS Chicago (formerly Jewish Children's Bureau), www.jcfs.org
or please share a memory at Goldman Funeral Group. The graveside service and shiva will be held privately. The service will be live streamed Friday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. CT at https://www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com/memorials/thomas-bernstein/4293143/index.php
scroll down to Service Details for the live stream. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
(847) 478-1600.