|
|
Thomas J. Biniak, age 82, died unexpectedly at his home in Mesa, Arizona on February 28, 2019. Born on April 10, 1936 Tom was raised in Chicago and also lived in River Grove, Illinois. He moved to Mesa, Arizona after his 30+ year career and retirement, in 1995, from American Airlines (Cargo), O'Hare International Airport (ORD). Tom was preceded in death by his Father, Joseph A; Mother, Estelle M (nee Budzyn); and Brothers, Richard J and Attorney Donald J. Also preceding him in death were Uncles and Aunts Louis (Wanda), Walter (Edith), Edward (Mary Ann), Sylvester, Mitchell, and Eugene, Budzyn. Tom is survived by cousins including Regie (John) Tesk (nee Budzyn), Louise (late Joseph) Edwards (nee Budzyn), and Joseph (Marian Pat) Budzyn and their families. Tom graduated from Gordon Tech High School, Chicago, Illinois and is a veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. Tom was a good friend to many, a devote Catholic, and enjoyed reading, movies and music; tending to his citrus trees and gardening; and travelling. Services have been held. Interment at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019