Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Thomas Buckley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Buckley


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Buckley Obituary
Thomas J. Buckley, age 83, US Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Patricia, nee Tobin; loving father of Cheryl Clough, Jayson (Deborah), Allyson Buckley, and Timothy (Ingrid); loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Sunday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to JourneyCare Hospice appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now