Thomas J. Carroll
Thomas J. Carroll, formerly of La Grange, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was 91. In the end, he was visited frequently by many of his family and friends at his home. He will be sorely missed and remembered fondly by all who came to know him as a kind hearted, charming and engaging person. He was always genuine and giving of himself to those in his world, whether they be long-time acquaintances or new ones. He studied during his college years at St. Mary's of Winona in the Scholasticate and the University of Minnesota. He served his country overseas in the Korean War. He spent the majority of his career at the American Medical Association in various marketing and advertising positions. His success at the AMA was highlighted by the many meaningful professional and social relationships that he developed and maintained even after retirement. Post-retirement he lent a considerable amount of his time to assisting with the administration at his beloved St. Francis Xavier Parish in La Grange. He remained devoted, as always, to his family. He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Eleanor (née Schmid), his children David (Ena), Tom, Ann Carroll-Malec, Robert (Susan) and Paul, his grandchildren Maya Baudinet, Elizabeth Newman, Lily, Kayvan, Molly Vimont, Missy Malec, Tommy, Frances, Matthew Malec, Leilah, Cody, Noah and Shannon and his great-grandchildren Robert Arrant, Blake Baudinet and Jackson Newman. Visitation will be held at the Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 West 55th Street, Countryside on September 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St Francis Xavier in La Grange on September 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. which can be live-streamed at the following: https://www.facebook.com/SFXParish.LG In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Francis Xavier. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

