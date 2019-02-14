|
|
Thomas J. Convey, retired C.F.D; beloved husband of the late Janet nee White; loving father of Thomas Joseph Jr., Michael, Terry and Carrie; cherished grandfather of Mason, Megan, Tiffany, and Casey; dearest great grandfather of Dax; loving son of the late Sarah "Sadie" and Michael, natives of Swinford, Co. Mayo, Ireland; dear brother of Michael, John (Brother Kevin, FSC), and the late Mary "Kay" Perrone; fond uncle and friend to many. Korean War Veteran and City of Chicago Firemen for 38 years. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM and Saturday 9:30 AM until time of prayers 11:45 AM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East Of Austin) to Saint Juliana Church, Mass 12:30 PM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019