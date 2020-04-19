|
After a rich life of service to his many communities, Thomas J. Costello, 70, of Urbana, passed away on Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at home. He was born Aug. 25, 1949, in Chicago, the son of Tom and Dorothy Zobel Costello. He married Rosemary Lakatos, on May 24,1974. She survives, as well as two sons, Joseph (Kaitlin), of Springfield, Va. and Jack (Laura), of Arlington, Va.; and grandchildren Libby and Rory. A third son, Patrick, is deceased. Tom attended St. Ignatius High School in Chicago and John Carroll University in Cleveland where he whole heartedly embraced the Jesuit value of being a person for others. After earning his B.A. at John Carroll, he earned a master's degree at Miami University of Ohio. He then came to the University of Illinois where he worked toward a doctorate. He eventually became the assistant managing director of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and worked there for 40 years, becoming a friend, guide and mentor to hundreds of employees. He also was a fervent volunteer frequently acting as an emcee or an auctioneer at community events and serving on the boards of many organizations including the United Way, the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, the Champaign Rotary, the Developmental Services Center, Illini Media Company, C-U Schools Foundation, Freedom Celebration Committee, Champaign County Clock and Bell Tower Committee and the Champaign County Design and Conservation Foundation. He was a member of the University of Illinois Faculty Senate. He also was an Urbana City Council member and was the first chair of the Urbana Civilian Police Review Board. He also was a senior instructor at the Department of Communication at the University of Illinois, where he taught an introductory speaking course and courses in leadership and business and professional speaking. He was regularly recognized for "Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching." He loved his family, community, his students, his coworkers and his neighbors. His goal was to make his community a better place, and the proof of success is in his legion of friends and admirers. He was a prince of a man who wasn't discouraged by health issues or personal setbacks but instead used his energies, talents and experiences to help others and to live life to its peak level of joy. His family and friends intend to honor Tom this summer with a service befitting his zest for life. Tom would have wanted that.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020