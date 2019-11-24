Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Makray Memorial Golf Club
Barrington, IL
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Makray Memorial Golf Club
Barrington, IL
Thomas J. Coyne


1936 - 2019
Thomas J. Coyne (Palatine), surrounded by family, passed away peacefully on November 17. 2019.  Born December 29, 1936 to Thomas and Bridget (Gannon) Coyne. He proudly served in the US Army 1st Division 16th Infantry during the Korean War. He traveled the world as a Merchant Marine as well. He loved his art, hobbies, cats and most importantly his family and friends. Tom is survived by his Casey brothers John (Ree-d, Nancy), Matt (Sue), Dan (Chris), Kevin (Heidi), his sister Barbara (Jerry-d) Lemke and all his nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be held November 30, 2019 at Makray Memorial Golf Club, Barrington IL from Noon to 2:30 with a service at 1 pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
